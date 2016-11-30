Members of the British Armed Forces, assigned to local units, zeroe the weapon during the L85 A2 rifle calibration at the Training Support Center Benelux 25 meter indoor range, in Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 30, 2016. British Forces Trained under supervision of the British Joint European Training Team (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 07:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504258
|VIRIN:
|161130-A-RX599-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_103979025
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, British Armed Forces zeroing weapon at Training Support Center Benelux 25 meter indoor range, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
