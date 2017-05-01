Shout Out. U.S. Army Major Medina Colbert gives a shout out
to friends and family in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Shout out includes a Happy 100 Years of being a United States Territory and a Happy Three Kings Day.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 07:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|504251
|VIRIN:
|170105-A-NI347-416
|Filename:
|DOD_103978967
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Virgin Islands Shout Out, by SSG Lloyd Harger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT