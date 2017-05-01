(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Virgin Islands Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    01.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lloyd Harger 

    U.S. Army Central

    Shout Out. U.S. Army Major Medina Colbert gives a shout out
    to friends and family in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Shout out includes a Happy 100 Years of being a United States Territory and a Happy Three Kings Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 07:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 504251
    VIRIN: 170105-A-NI347-416
    Filename: DOD_103978967
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virgin Islands Shout Out, by SSG Lloyd Harger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Engineers
    USARCENT
    holiday season
    U.S. Army Central
    U.S. Virgin Islands
    Saint Croix
    SSG Lloyd Harger
    Three Kings Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT