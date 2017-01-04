Summary of news package:
Colonel Jim R. Keene, commander of The U.S. Army Field Band, conducts the members of U.S. Army All-American Marching Band, Jan. 4, as they perform the national anthem. Col. Keene is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Unit: The U.S. Army Field Band
Date taken: January 4, 2017
Where: San Antonio, Texas
POC: Jonathan Agee 301-677-6586 or jonathan.e.agee.civ@mail.mil
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 23:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504232
|VIRIN:
|170104-A-N1234-001-CC
|Filename:
|DOD_103978612
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Field Band Commander Conducts All-American Marching Band, by Jonathan Agee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
