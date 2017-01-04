(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Field Band Commander Conducts All-American Marching Band

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Video by Jonathan Agee 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Summary of news package:  
    Colonel Jim R. Keene, commander of The U.S. Army Field Band, conducts the members of U.S. Army All-American Marching Band, Jan. 4, as they perform the national anthem. Col. Keene is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
    Unit: The U.S. Army Field Band 
    Date taken: January 4, 2017
    Where: San Antonio, Texas 
    POC: Jonathan Agee 301-677-6586 or jonathan.e.agee.civ@mail.mil

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 23:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504232
    VIRIN: 170104-A-N1234-001-CC
    Filename: DOD_103978612
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Field Band Commander Conducts All-American Marching Band, by Jonathan Agee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army Field Band
    Army Bowl
    2017USABowl

