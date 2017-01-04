Army Field Band Commander Conducts All-American Marching Band

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504232" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Summary of news package:

Colonel Jim R. Keene, commander of The U.S. Army Field Band, conducts the members of U.S. Army All-American Marching Band, Jan. 4, as they perform the national anthem. Col. Keene is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Unit: The U.S. Army Field Band

Date taken: January 4, 2017

Where: San Antonio, Texas

POC: Jonathan Agee 301-677-6586 or jonathan.e.agee.civ@mail.mil