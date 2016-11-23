(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SMC Capt Honored on “The Challenge"

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2016

    Video by Krista Knaus 

    Space and Missile Systems Center

    Capt. Gerve Tilllman from SMC's Remote Sensing Directorate was recently honored as the Hero of the Night on NBC-4 Sport's "Challenge" TV show airing after Sunday Night Football. The Hero of the Night segment recognizes military members and first responders for their service during the program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 18:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504222
    VIRIN: 161123-D-AO618-244
    Filename: DOD_103978509
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMC Capt Honored on “The Challenge", by Krista Knaus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFSPC SMC The Challenge

