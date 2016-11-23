Capt. Gerve Tilllman from SMC's Remote Sensing Directorate was recently honored as the Hero of the Night on NBC-4 Sport's "Challenge" TV show airing after Sunday Night Football. The Hero of the Night segment recognizes military members and first responders for their service during the program.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 18:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504222
|VIRIN:
|161123-D-AO618-244
|Filename:
|DOD_103978509
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SMC Capt Honored on “The Challenge", by Krista Knaus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT