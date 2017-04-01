Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, host an armed forces full honors review farewell ceremony in honor of President Barack Obama at Joint Base
Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 17:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|504212
|Filename:
|DOD_103978454
|Length:
|01:10:25
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Carter, Dunford Honor Obama at Farwell Ceremony, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT