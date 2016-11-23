Marine Corps Base Hawaii along with other installations in the Pacific are leading the way in doing their part for energy conservation
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 17:15
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|504185
|VIRIN:
|161123-M-WH287-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103978382
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Energy Conservation, by Sgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT