    Hush House

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Nicolas Myers 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    A brief look inside the Hush House at Langley where F-22 engines are tested to ensure operational readiness and safety.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 16:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504182
    VIRIN: 161129-F-AF248-001
    Filename: DOD_103978370
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hush House, by SrA Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Joint
    Airmen
    Engine
    Base
    Safety
    Test
    Virginia
    F22
    Sergeant
    Langley
    Staff
    Thrust
    Raptor
    Air Force
    Airman
    Readiness
    Diagnostics
    Troubleshoot
    Operational
    Hush House
    2017
    Jacobson Burrus
    Vectoring
    Supercruise

