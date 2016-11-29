A brief look inside the Hush House at Langley where F-22 engines are tested to ensure operational readiness and safety.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 16:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504182
|VIRIN:
|161129-F-AF248-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103978370
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hush House, by SrA Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
