Army Announces Partnership With Suze Orman

Patrick Murphy, undersecretary of the Army, announces the

Army's new partnership with financial advisor Suze Orman to help soldiers and their families take charge of their personal finances during a news briefing at the Pentagon, Jan. 4, 2017.

