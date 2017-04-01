(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Announces Partnership With Suze Orman

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    DoD News

    Patrick Murphy, undersecretary of the Army, announces the
    Army's new partnership with financial advisor Suze Orman to help soldiers and their families take charge of their personal finances during a news briefing at the Pentagon, Jan. 4, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 14:34
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Announces Partnership With Suze Orman, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Briefings and Speeches
    DOD News
