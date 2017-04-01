Patrick Murphy, undersecretary of the Army, announces the
Army's new partnership with financial advisor Suze Orman to help soldiers and their families take charge of their personal finances during a news briefing at the Pentagon, Jan. 4, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 14:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:22:36
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Army Announces Partnership With Suze Orman, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
