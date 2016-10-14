Vance Emergency Management's Senior Airman Zachary Paskovitch offers the first of three preparedness tips.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 15:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|504167
|VIRIN:
|161014-F-KV967-111
|Filename:
|DOD_103978214
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Be Prepared: Vance EM Airmen offer tips to community, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT