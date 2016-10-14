(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Be Prepared: Vance EM Airmen offer tips to community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2016

    Video by David Poe 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Vance Emergency Management's Senior Airman Zachary Paskovitch offers the first of three preparedness tips.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 15:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 504167
    VIRIN: 161014-F-KV967-111
    Filename: DOD_103978214
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Be Prepared: Vance EM Airmen offer tips to community, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airmen
    united states
    emergency preparedness
    oklahoma
    military
    air force
    airman
    professionalism
    vance air force base
    air education and training command
    71st flying training wing
    emergency readiness
    71st mission support group
    19th air force
    poe david
    71st installation support squadron
    paskovitch zachary
    emegrency management

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT