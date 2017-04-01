(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 All American Bowl Music Spot

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Marketing and Research Group

    Service members at the 2017 All American Bowl present a music spot for the event.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 12:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504131
    Filename: DOD_103978097
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: BALDWINSVILLE, NY, US
    Hometown: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US
    Hometown: GREAT FALLS, MT, US
    Hometown: SPENCER, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 All American Bowl Music Spot, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    All American Bowl
    2017USABowl
    2017 All American Bowl
    SFC Glenn Robertson
    MSG John Lamirande
    SSG Brandon Boron
    SFC Thomas Lindsey

