(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mentorship Scenario

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2016

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Susan McGarry and Airman 1st Class Samantha Simmons, both assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, role-play how a mentorship session may take place. Recorded on Feb. 24, 2016 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo. The wing recently started a new mentorship program aimed toward its airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504120
    VIRIN: 160224-Z-UP142-205
    Filename: DOD_103978080
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mentorship Scenario, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    mentorship
    airman
    rosecrans

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT