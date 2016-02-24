Senior Master Sgt. Susan McGarry and Airman 1st Class Samantha Simmons, both assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, role-play how a mentorship session may take place. Recorded on Feb. 24, 2016 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo. The wing recently started a new mentorship program aimed toward its airmen.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 13:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504120
|VIRIN:
|160224-Z-UP142-205
|Filename:
|DOD_103978080
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mentorship Scenario, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT