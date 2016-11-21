Risk Management Is Our Culture

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Love interviews Col. Michael Drowley, Commandant of the Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Drowley explains why risk management is so important for the students to learn. He explains that risk management is in everything that they do and he wants the students to embody a culture that acknowledges the risk and recognizes what it is and do their best to mitigate the risks.