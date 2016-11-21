Dr. Love interviews Col. Michael Drowley, Commandant of the Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Drowley explains why risk management is so important for the students to learn. He explains that risk management is in everything that they do and he wants the students to embody a culture that acknowledges the risk and recognizes what it is and do their best to mitigate the risks.
This work, Risk Management Is Our Culture, by TSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
