    139th Mentorship Program

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2016

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    PSA: Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Hamlett and Master Sgt. Bobby Scott, both of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, talk about the new mentorship program at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., March 5, 2016. The program is part of the U.S. Air Force mentorship program and is open to all members of the 139th.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 12:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 504096
    VIRIN: 160305-Z-UP142-001
    Filename: DOD_103977687
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 139th Mentorship Program, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    mentorship
    airman
    rosecrans

