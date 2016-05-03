139th Mentorship Program

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PSA: Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Hamlett and Master Sgt. Bobby Scott, both of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, talk about the new mentorship program at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., March 5, 2016. The program is part of the U.S. Air Force mentorship program and is open to all members of the 139th.