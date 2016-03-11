Air Force Reserve Commander Lt. Gen. Maryanne Miller has a conversation with Senior Airman Angelica Estrada about issues concerning enlisted Citizen Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 10:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504042
|VIRIN:
|170104-F-PW195-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103977474
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen's Moments, by Manuel Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
