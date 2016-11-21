(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Risk Is Always In Play

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lisa Gonzales 

    Air Force Safety Center

    Dr. Love interviews Col. Michael Drowley, Commandant of the Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Drowley explains why risk is always in play and how the students are taught to acknowledge and mitigate those risks.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Risk Is Always In Play, by TSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    safety
    risk
    hazards
    Nellis AFB
    Risk Management
    Safety Center
    USAF Weapons School
    AFSEC
    Dr. Love

