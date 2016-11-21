Dr. Love interviews Col. Michael Drowley, Commandant of the Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Drowley explains why risk is always in play and how the students are taught to acknowledge and mitigate those risks.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 11:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504035
|VIRIN:
|161121-F-ZM660-638
|Filename:
|DOD_103977458
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Risk Is Always In Play, by TSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
