U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron deliver fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker to two Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18s in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq on Dec. 30, 2016. The squadron is actively engaged in tactical air refueling operations which extend kinetic capabilities in support of the Mosul Offensive.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 09:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504031
|VIRIN:
|161230-F-HA049-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103977451
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Refueling the Fight Against Da'esh, by SrA Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
