    Refueling the Fight Against Da'esh

    IRAQ

    01.04.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hoskins 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron deliver fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker to two Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18s in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq on Dec. 30, 2016. The squadron is actively engaged in tactical air refueling operations which extend kinetic capabilities in support of the Mosul Offensive.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 09:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504031
    VIRIN: 161230-F-HA049-001
    Filename: DOD_103977451
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling the Fight Against Da'esh, by SrA Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Stratotanker
    Super Hornet
    Hornet
    340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    KC-135
    Refuel
    RAAF
    Iraq
    340th EARS
    F/A 18
    Royal Australian Air Force
    CJTF
    Isil
    Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Da'esh

