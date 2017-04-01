SFC Jason L. Jenkins sits down for an interview to discuss the 2017 All American Bowl, detailing its significance and what it personally means to him.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 08:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|504030
|Filename:
|DOD_103977450
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 All American Bowl - SFC Jason L. Jenkins, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
