U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Platoon, 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, conduct an M109A6 Paladin howitzer fire mission at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 2, 2017. Field artillery at Al Assad Air Base provides support for Iraqi security forces as part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lisa Soy)