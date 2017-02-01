(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fire Mission at Al Asad

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    01.02.2017

    Video by Sgt. Lisa Soy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Platoon, 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, conduct an M109A6 Paladin howitzer fire mission at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 2, 2017. Field artillery at Al Assad Air Base provides support for Iraqi security forces as part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lisa Soy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 06:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504021
    VIRIN: 170102-A-TR450-001
    Filename: DOD_103977426
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Mission at Al Asad, by SGT Lisa Soy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    howitzer
    Al Asad
    field artillery
    Paladin
    coalition
    CJTF
    fire mission
    M109A6
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Sgt. Lisa Soy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT