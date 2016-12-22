Happy holidays from around the Pacific! Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee hosts this special edition of Pacific Magazine and highlights stories from Japan, Korea and Guam!
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 23:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|504009
|VIRIN:
|161222-F-DJ966-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103976562
|Length:
|00:10:00
|Location:
|GU
This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2016 - Pacific Magazine, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
