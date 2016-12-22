(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Christmas Drop 2016 - Pacific Magazine

    GUAM

    12.22.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    Happy holidays from around the Pacific! Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee hosts this special edition of Pacific Magazine and highlights stories from Japan, Korea and Guam!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 23:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 504009
    VIRIN: 161222-F-DJ966-001
    Filename: DOD_103976562
    Length: 00:10:00
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2016 - Pacific Magazine, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    U.S. Pacific Command
    Air Mobility Command
    Pacific Air Force
    Christmas
    Operation Christmas Drop
    Naval Base Guam
    Scott AFB
    Yokota AB
    Andersen AFB
    USN
    AMC
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    USAF
    734th Air Mobility Squadron
    JASDF
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Japan Air Self Defense Force
    Bryan Magee
    374th AW
    DMA Guam
    Defense Media Activity Guam
    OCD 2016
    734th AMS
    U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor
    374th Air Lift Wing

    • LEAVE A COMMENT