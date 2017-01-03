Army Field Band Performs for All-American Marching Band

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504006" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Summary: Originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sergeant First Class John Blair holds a Master of Music degree from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and a Bachelor of Music degree from James Madison University.



In this video, Sgt. 1st Class Blair explains the importance of mentoring and performing for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band.



In addition, Dr. Kenneth G. Bodiford, Lead Director of the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band, shares his expertise on the importance of All-American Marching Band members hearing a live performance from premier musicians.



Lower thirds:

1. Sergeant First Class John Blair, The U.S. Army Field Band clarinet.



2. Dr. Kenneth G. Bodiford, Lead Director of the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band.



Unit: The U.S. Army Field Band

Date taken: January 3, 2017



Where: San Antonio, Texas

POC: Jonathan Agee 301-677-6586 or jonathan.e.agee.civ@mail.mil