Summary: Originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sergeant First Class John Blair holds a Master of Music degree from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and a Bachelor of Music degree from James Madison University.
In this video, Sgt. 1st Class Blair explains the importance of mentoring and performing for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band.
In addition, Dr. Kenneth G. Bodiford, Lead Director of the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band, shares his expertise on the importance of All-American Marching Band members hearing a live performance from premier musicians.
Unit: The U.S. Army Field Band
Date taken: January 3, 2017
Where: San Antonio, Texas
POC: Jonathan Agee 301-677-6586 or jonathan.e.agee.civ@mail.mil
This work, Army Field Band Performs for All-American Marching Band, by Jonathan Agee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
