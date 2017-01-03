(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Field Band Performs for All-American Marching Band

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Video by Jonathan Agee 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Summary: Originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sergeant First Class John Blair holds a Master of Music degree from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and a Bachelor of Music degree from James Madison University.

    In this video, Sgt. 1st Class Blair explains the importance of mentoring and performing for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band.

    In addition, Dr. Kenneth G. Bodiford, Lead Director of the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band, shares his expertise on the importance of All-American Marching Band members hearing a live performance from premier musicians.

    Lower thirds:
    1. Sergeant First Class John Blair, The U.S. Army Field Band clarinet.

    2. Dr. Kenneth G. Bodiford, Lead Director of the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band.

    Unit: The U.S. Army Field Band
    Date taken: January 3, 2017

    Where: San Antonio, Texas
    POC: Jonathan Agee 301-677-6586 or jonathan.e.agee.civ@mail.mil

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 22:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504006
    VIRIN: 170103-A-N1234-001-CC
    Filename: DOD_103976559
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Field Band Performs for All-American Marching Band, by Jonathan Agee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Army Field Band
    Field Band
    ArmyBowl
    Army Musician
    All-American Marching Band
    2017USABowl

