    Medical Group Expansion

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.30.2016

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In 1987, When the Osan Hospital first opened it was a 30 bed hospital for mainly active duty patients. Senior Airman Koonce takes us to the 51st Medical Group to show us how they are working to better serve their military and civilian patients.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Group Expansion, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    51st Medical Group
    medical news

