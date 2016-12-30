In 1987, When the Osan Hospital first opened it was a 30 bed hospital for mainly active duty patients. Senior Airman Koonce takes us to the 51st Medical Group to show us how they are working to better serve their military and civilian patients.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 20:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504004
|Filename:
|DOD_103976557
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medical Group Expansion, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT