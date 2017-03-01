(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 3rd, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A daily compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-010317

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    24th PRESS CAMP HEADQUARTERS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/24PCH

    134TH AIR REFUELING WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/134ARW

    6TH AIR MOBILITY WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/6AMWPA

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 5 PADET ATLANTIC CITY
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/PADET-AC

    11TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/11MEU

    DEFENSE IMAGERY MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS CENTER
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DIMOC

    NAVY MEDIA CONTENT SERVICES
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NVNS

    COMBINED JOINT TASK FORCE – HORN OF AFRICA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CJTFHOA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 17:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503999
    Filename: DOD_103976510
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 3rd, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DVIDS
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    41615204
    DVIDS Photos of the Day 010317

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT