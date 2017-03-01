A daily compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.
LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-010317
LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS
24th PRESS CAMP HEADQUARTERS
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/24PCH
134TH AIR REFUELING WING
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/134ARW
6TH AIR MOBILITY WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/6AMWPA
U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 5 PADET ATLANTIC CITY
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/PADET-AC
11TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/11MEU
DEFENSE IMAGERY MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS CENTER
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DIMOC
NAVY MEDIA CONTENT SERVICES
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NVNS
COMBINED JOINT TASK FORCE – HORN OF AFRICA
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CJTFHOA
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 17:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503999
|Filename:
|DOD_103976510
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 3rd, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT