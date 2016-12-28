(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pull-up/Push-up Hybrid Video

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Video by Capt. Joshua Pena 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command

    Instructional video on how to administer the pull-up/push-up hybrid for the Physical Fitness Test.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 07:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503997
    VIRIN: 170103-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_103976499
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pull-up/Push-up Hybrid Video, by CPT Joshua Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMCTECOM

