Southern Strike is an annual Joint Forces Exercise that puts Special Operations Forces to the test. The 1st Special Operations Wing works with Joint Forces to enhance Readiness and Relevance on today's battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 18:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503995
|VIRIN:
|161027-F-MN338-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103976485
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Southern Strike 2017, by SrA James Merriman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT