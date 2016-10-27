(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Southern Strike 2017

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2016

    Video by Senior Airman James Merriman 

    Hurlburt Field

    Southern Strike is an annual Joint Forces Exercise that puts Special Operations Forces to the test. The 1st Special Operations Wing works with Joint Forces to enhance Readiness and Relevance on today's battlefield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 18:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503995
    VIRIN: 161027-F-MN338-001
    Filename: DOD_103976485
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Strike 2017, by SrA James Merriman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    1st Special Operations Wing
    overview
    1 SOW
    1st SOW
    TFX
    SSTK 2017

