    160420-F-HM308-003

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Craft 

    Hurlburt Field

    Third video in a series used to introduce the winners of the 2016, Air Force Special Operation Command, Outstanding Airmen and Civilians of the Year, at the awards presentation.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160420-F-HM308-003, by TSgt Eric Craft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air Force Special Operations Command
    Hurlburt
    AFSOC
    Air Force
    1 SOW/PA
    Outstanding Airmen and Civilians of the Year Field
    Outstanding Airmen and Civilians of the Year

