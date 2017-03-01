(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Misawa Story Time COMREL

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    NAF Misawa Sailors brought Santa Claus to read to local children.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 11:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 503953
    VIRIN: 170103-N-WO545-003
    Filename: DOD_103975888
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Misawa Story Time COMREL, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    MC3 William Berksteiner
    Misawa Story time COMREL

