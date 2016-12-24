Video package of the Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Air Force Gen. Lori Robinson giving an interview with national media during the 2016 NORAD Tracks Santa Event on Peterson AFB, CO December 24.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 11:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503933
|VIRIN:
|161224-F-CN249-157
|Filename:
|DOD_103975850
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|PETERSON AFB, CO , US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2016 NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center, by Dennis Carlyle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
