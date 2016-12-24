(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2016 NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center

    PETERSON AFB, CO , UNITED STATES

    12.24.2016

    Video by Dennis Carlyle 

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Rachel, a volunteer in the 2016 NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center speaks about her experience as a volunteer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 11:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503930
    VIRIN: 161224-F-CN249-106
    Filename: DOD_103975847
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: PETERSON AFB, CO , US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2016 NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center, by Dennis Carlyle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    Track Santa

