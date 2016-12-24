B-Roll of volunteers answering phones during the 2016 NORAD Tracks Santa event on Peterson AFB, CO December 24.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 11:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|503927
|VIRIN:
|161224-F-ZZ999-031
|Filename:
|DOD_103975844
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|PETERSON AFB, CO , US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2016 NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
