Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. Christopher Coates, the North American Aerospace Defense Command Director of Operations speaks about NORAD Tracks Santa and what it means to him.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 11:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|PETERSON AFB, US
This work, 2016 NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
