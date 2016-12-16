Representatives from all five service's honor guards stand ready to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration. This video exemplifies their ceremonial support to the new commander in chief in front of landmarks around the National Capital Region. The video showcases honor guard drill team members doing rifle movements with presidential speech excerpts in the background.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 11:25
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|503920
|VIRIN:
|161229-M-SE090-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103975789
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Honor Guard Honoring Tradition, by Sgt Eric Keenan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
