Honor Guard Honoring Tradition

Representatives from all five service's honor guards stand ready to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration. This video exemplifies their ceremonial support to the new commander in chief in front of landmarks around the National Capital Region. The video showcases honor guard drill team members doing rifle movements with presidential speech excerpts in the background.