    Honor Guard Honoring Tradition

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2016

    Video by Sgt. Eric Keenan 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Representatives from all five service's honor guards stand ready to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration. This video exemplifies their ceremonial support to the new commander in chief in front of landmarks around the National Capital Region. The video showcases honor guard drill team members doing rifle movements with presidential speech excerpts in the background.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 11:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Guard Honoring Tradition, by Sgt Eric Keenan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Inauguration2017

