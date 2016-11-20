(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployed KC-10 Aircew B-Roll over Mosul, Iraq

    IRAQ

    11.20.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Cole 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    Footage of a U.S. Air Force KC-10A Extender aircrew in action while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve over Mosul, Iraq.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 09:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503915
    VIRIN: 161120-F-KZ900-006
    Filename: DOD_103975724
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed KC-10 Aircew B-Roll over Mosul, Iraq, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Deployed
    Logistics
    Mosul
    Coalition
    KC-10 Extender
    KC-10
    Air Refueling
    AFCENT
    Support
    Syria
    Iraq
    Deployment
    Refueler
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    U.S.-led Coalition

