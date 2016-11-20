Footage of a U.S. Air Force KC-10A Extender aircrew in action while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve over Mosul, Iraq.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 09:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, US
This work, Deployed KC-10 Aircew B-Roll over Mosul, Iraq, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
