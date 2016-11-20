A U.S. Air Force KC-10A Extender pilot speaks about the capabilities of the aircraft and their role in supporting U.S.-led Coalition forces in Southwest Asia.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 09:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|503914
|VIRIN:
|161120-F-KZ900-005
|Filename:
|DOD_103975720
|Length:
|00:06:19
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployed KC-10 Pilot Interview, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
