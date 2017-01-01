(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Afghan Civilian Meteorologists Integrated in Kabul

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.01.2017

    Video by OF-4 Bjorn Malmquist 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    Members of NATO Air Command – Afghanistan and the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority held a ceremony to mark the integration of Afghan civilian meteorologists into the NATO meteorology office at Hamid Karzai International Airport. In total, ten Afghan weather forecasters and observers will join the NATO multinational team to monitor and report weather at Afghanistan’s busiest airport.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 07:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503912
    VIRIN: 170101-D-BM123-336
    Filename: DOD_103975718
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan Civilian Meteorologists Integrated in Kabul, by OF-4 Bjorn Malmquist, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kabul
    Meteorology
    Afghanistan
    Resolute Support Mission
    HKIA
    ACAA

