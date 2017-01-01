Afghan Civilian Meteorologists Integrated in Kabul

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of NATO Air Command – Afghanistan and the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority held a ceremony to mark the integration of Afghan civilian meteorologists into the NATO meteorology office at Hamid Karzai International Airport. In total, ten Afghan weather forecasters and observers will join the NATO multinational team to monitor and report weather at Afghanistan’s busiest airport.