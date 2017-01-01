Members of NATO Air Command – Afghanistan and the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority held a ceremony to mark the integration of Afghan civilian meteorologists into the NATO meteorology office at Hamid Karzai International Airport. In total, ten Afghan weather forecasters and observers will join the NATO multinational team to monitor and report weather at Afghanistan’s busiest airport.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 07:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503912
|VIRIN:
|170101-D-BM123-336
|Filename:
|DOD_103975718
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Afghan Civilian Meteorologists Integrated in Kabul, by OF-4 Bjorn Malmquist, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT