Operation Inherent Resolve supported Iraqi security forces with airstrikes on Dec. 23, 2016 that aimed to destroy a Da'esh weapons cache near Mosul, Iraq.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 05:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|503890
|VIRIN:
|170102-F-ZZ999-999
|Filename:
|DOD_103975144
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coalition airstrike destroys a Da'esh weapons cache near Mosul, Iraq., is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT