(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Eisenhower Home Coming SM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Video by Butch Livingston 

    All Hands Magazine

    NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- More than 6,000 Sailors from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 are scheduled to arrive at their homeports Dec. 30 after completing a highly successful seven-month deployment.

    The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike), guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) and guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Nitze (DDG 94) are returning to Naval Station (NS) Norfolk. USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) is returning to its homeport of NS Mayport, Florida.

    Commanded by Rear Adm. James Malloy, the Eisenhower CSG is comprised of Ike, embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, CSG 10 staff and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 staff and ships.

    CVW-3 is commanded by Capt. Marc Miguez and is comprised of squadrons based out of Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, NAS Whidbey Island, NAS Jacksonville, NAS Lemoore and NS Norfolk. CVW-3 includes Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFA) 32 "Swordsmen," VFA-86 "Sidewinders," VFA-105 "Gunslingers" and VFA-131 "Wildcats;" Tactical Electronics Warfare Squadron (VAQ) 130 "Zappers;" Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123 "Screwtops;" Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 "Rawhides;" Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 "Swamp Foxes;" and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 "Dusty Dogs."

    While deployed, the strike group performed admirably in the 5th and 6th U.S. Fleet areas of operations while providing maritime security, conducting combat missions and launching F/A-18 strikes against ISIL in Syria and Iraq. The strike group's support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Odyssey Resolve and Operation Oaken Steel was integral to each mission's success.

    While conducting operations in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait, USS Mason defended itself and other U.S. ships from multiple inbound anti-ship cruise missiles during the week of Oct. 9. In response to these threats, Sailors aboard Nitze swiftly carried out a defensive Tomahawk strike against three radar sites on the Yemeni coast. These combined actions reduced adversary capabilities in this strategic maritime chokepoint and helped ensure continued free-flow of commerce throughout the region.

    For more information, visit www.navy.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 22:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503882
    VIRIN: 161230-D-AD819-546
    Filename: DOD_103974737
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Eisenhower Home Coming SM, by Butch Livingston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    all hands
    uss eisenhower
    us navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT