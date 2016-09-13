Russell Gackenbach was a second lieutenant aircraft navigator and photographer who flew into the heart of Japan on Aug. 6, 1945, as Little Boy, a 9,000-pound uranium-235 atomic bomb was dropped onto Hiroshima, Japan. The significance of this event is immeasurable, as it was the first time a nuclear device had been used as a wartime strategy, which ultimately led to Japan agreeing to an unconditional surrender on Aug. 14, 1945, and the end of World War II.
(U.S. Air Force video by Kenny Holston)
Date Taken:
|09.13.2016
Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
This work, Atomic Exposure, by SSgt Kenny Holston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
