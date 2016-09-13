(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Atomic Exposure

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kenny Holston 

    Airman Magazine

    Russell Gackenbach was a second lieutenant aircraft navigator and photographer who flew into the heart of Japan on Aug. 6, 1945, as Little Boy, a 9,000-pound uranium-235 atomic bomb was dropped onto Hiroshima, Japan. The significance of this event is immeasurable, as it was the first time a nuclear device had been used as a wartime strategy, which ultimately led to Japan agreeing to an unconditional surrender on Aug. 14, 1945, and the end of World War II.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Kenny Holston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atomic Exposure, by SSgt Kenny Holston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    usaf
    atomic bomb

