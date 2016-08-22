Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing travel to Guam for their annual training to help build two Habitat for Humanity homes for families in need.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 16:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503872
|VIRIN:
|161027-Z-DS155-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103974481
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|MALOJLOJ, GU
This work, 134ARW In Guam, by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
