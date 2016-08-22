(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    134ARW In Guam

    MALOJLOJ, GUAM

    08.22.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing travel to Guam for their annual training to help build two Habitat for Humanity homes for families in need.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134ARW In Guam, by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    building
    Guam
    Habitat for Humanity
    civil engineers
    construction
    jungle

