    Best Combat Camera Competition

    SC, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maygan Straight 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Air Force combat broadcasters and photographers participate in the Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition 2016 at Fort George G. Meade, Md. and Fort A.P. Hill, Va., July 11-15,2016.The Best COMCAM Competition consist of 5 days of events to test competitors on their physical and technical skill as Combat Cameramen. (U.S. Air Force Video by A1C Maygan Straight)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503858
    VIRIN: 160905-F-DH501-0001
    Filename: DOD_103974419
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Combat Camera Competition, by A1C Maygan Straight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    combat photographer
    combat camera
    COMCAM
    combat broadcaster
    spc hilda i clayton best combat camera competition
    best combat camera

