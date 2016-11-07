Air Force combat broadcasters and photographers participate in the Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition 2016 at Fort George G. Meade, Md. and Fort A.P. Hill, Va., July 11-15,2016.The Best COMCAM Competition consist of 5 days of events to test competitors on their physical and technical skill as Combat Cameramen. (U.S. Air Force Video by A1C Maygan Straight)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 11:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503858
|VIRIN:
|160905-F-DH501-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103974419
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Best Combat Camera Competition, by A1C Maygan Straight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
