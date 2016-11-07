video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force combat broadcasters and photographers participate in the Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition 2016 at Fort George G. Meade, Md. and Fort A.P. Hill, Va., July 11-15,2016.The Best COMCAM Competition consist of 5 days of events to test competitors on their physical and technical skill as Combat Cameramen. (U.S. Air Force Video by A1C Maygan Straight)