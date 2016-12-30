(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yao 2016 "Rising Star" Submission

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Video by Cpl. Timothy Yao 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    This video is the official "Rising Star" submission for the Army Reserve's Brumfield competition. Videos appearing in order are: Global Medic Expeditionary Medical Force, 79th Sustainment Support Command 2016 Best Warrior Competition. and Reserve Soldier inspires high school students, where Yao demonstrates his voicing and public speaking ability.

    Global Medic EMF: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/471716/global-medic-expeditionary-medical-force

    79th SSC 2016 BWC: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/458475/79th-sustainment-support-command-2016-best-warrior-competition

    Reserve Soldier inspires high school students: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/484343/reserve-soldier-inspires-high-school-students

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 03:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503851
    VIRIN: 161230-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_103974355
    Length: 00:10:38
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yao 2016 "Rising Star" Submission, by CPL Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Rising Star
    Brumfield

