This video is the official "Rising Star" submission for the Army Reserve's Brumfield competition. Videos appearing in order are: Global Medic Expeditionary Medical Force, 79th Sustainment Support Command 2016 Best Warrior Competition. and Reserve Soldier inspires high school students, where Yao demonstrates his voicing and public speaking ability.
Global Medic EMF: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/471716/global-medic-expeditionary-medical-force
79th SSC 2016 BWC: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/458475/79th-sustainment-support-command-2016-best-warrior-competition
Reserve Soldier inspires high school students: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/484343/reserve-soldier-inspires-high-school-students
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 03:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503851
|VIRIN:
|161230-A-KJ871-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103974355
|Length:
|00:10:38
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yao 2016 "Rising Star" Submission, by CPL Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT