    African Partnership Flight

    KENYA

    06.30.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rion Ehrman and Senior Airman Andrew Fox

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    The African Partnership Flight is designed for U.S. and African partner nations to work together in a learning environment to help build expertise and professional knowledge and skills.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 22:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503844
    VIRIN: 160630-F-NK725-001
    Filename: DOD_103974138
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: KE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Partnership Flight, by SSgt Rion Ehrman and SrA Andrew Fox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Africa
    USAFE
    HOA
    1st Combat Camera
    PR
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Fox
    CJTF-HOA
    AFAF
    APF
    APF Kenya
    APF16
    AfricaPR
    Air Force COMCAM

