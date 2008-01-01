(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    161016-F-JX890-001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.02.1970

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Jones 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Knowing where you come from can tell you a lot about where you're going. Airman First Class Mike Jones shows us the benefits of revisiting a great tradition that strengthens the relationship between the United States and Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.1970
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 21:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503838
    VIRIN: 161016-F-JX890-001
    Filename: DOD_103974117
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161016-F-JX890-001, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    18 WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT