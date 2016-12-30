(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Around the MEF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harrison 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Here's a recap of what the MEF has done in 2016!

    For more information follow the links below:

    https://www.facebook.com/1stMEF/

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC12WxJS6jL0fz9JUEEiauVw

    https://twitter.com/1stmef @1stMEF

    www.imef.marines.mil/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 19:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503832
    VIRIN: 161230-M-ZR897-026
    Filename: DOD_103974102
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MEF, by LCpl Tyler Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    I MEF
    Marine Expeditionary Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT