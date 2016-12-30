A daily compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.
LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-123016
LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS
27th SPECIAL OPERATIONS WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/27SOWPA
48th FIGHTER WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/48FWPA
104th PUBLIC AFFAIRS DETACHMENT
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/104PAD
375th AIR MOBILITY WING
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/375AMW
U.S. MARINE CORPS FROCES EUROPE AND AFRICA
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USMCFE
11th MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/11MEU
MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT, SAN DIEGO
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCRD-SD
USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN76
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 17:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503826
|Filename:
|DOD_103974045
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – Dec. 30th, 2016, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT