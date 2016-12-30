(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DVIDS Photos of the Day – Dec. 30th, 2016

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A daily compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-123016

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    27th SPECIAL OPERATIONS WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/27SOWPA

    48th FIGHTER WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/48FWPA

    104th PUBLIC AFFAIRS DETACHMENT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/104PAD

    375th AIR MOBILITY WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/375AMW

    U.S. MARINE CORPS FROCES EUROPE AND AFRICA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USMCFE

    11th MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/11MEU

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT, SAN DIEGO
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCRD-SD

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN76

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 17:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503826
    Filename: DOD_103974045
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – Dec. 30th, 2016, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DVIDS
    USMC
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    DVIDS Photos of the Day 123016

