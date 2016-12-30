(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DVIDS Videos of the Day – Dec. 30th, 2016

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A daily highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-123016

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    USS ZUMWALT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSZ

    U.S. AIR FORCES CENTRAL COMMAND PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFCENT

    ALL HANDS UPDATE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AllHandsUp

    148th FIGHTER WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/148FW

    OHIO NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/OHNG

    23rd WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/23WPA

    AIR COMBAT PUBLIC AFFAIRS INTERNAL DIVISION
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/ACC-PAI

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 17:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503825
    Filename: DOD_103974044
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – Dec. 30th, 2016, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DVIDS
    USMC
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    DVIDS Videos of the Day 123016

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT