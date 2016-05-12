Spot highlighting the KC-135 as not just the backbone of aerial refueling, but a 6 decade workhorse that is still getting the job done.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 17:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503822
|VIRIN:
|161205-F-TU341-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103973963
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-135 Then and Now, by SrA Joshua Crawley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
