    Happy New Year, Alaska Guardsmen

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Balinda O'Neal Dresel 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Alaska National Guard Brig. Gen. Laurel Hummel, adjutant general, and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Nelson, senior enlisted advisor, send their best wishes for a safe and happy new year!

    Date Taken: 11.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy New Year, Alaska Guardsmen, by SSG Balinda O'Neal Dresel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    holiday greeting
    safety message
    Alaska Naitonal Guard

