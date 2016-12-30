Producer: A1C Robin Strickland
Location: Dover Air Force Base, Delaware
Narrator:
Have you, or anyone you know, been the victim of domestic violence?
Narratior:
Are you stuck in an abusive relationship and don’t see any way out?
Narrator:
If so, help is waiting. Contact your local family advocacy center and speak with a caring professional. Their staff are trained to assist in the prevention and treatment of domestic violence and abuse. Please don’t hesitate in getting the help that you need because, remember, you matter.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 14:17
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|503806
|VIRIN:
|160907-F-YA239-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103973836
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Domestic Violence Awareness Spot, by A1C Robin Strickland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT