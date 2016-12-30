Domestic Violence Awareness Spot

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Producer: A1C Robin Strickland

Location: Dover Air Force Base, Delaware





Narrator:

Have you, or anyone you know, been the victim of domestic violence?



Narratior:

Are you stuck in an abusive relationship and don’t see any way out?



Narrator:

If so, help is waiting. Contact your local family advocacy center and speak with a caring professional. Their staff are trained to assist in the prevention and treatment of domestic violence and abuse. Please don’t hesitate in getting the help that you need because, remember, you matter.