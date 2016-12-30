(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Domestic Violence Awareness Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robin Strickland 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Producer: A1C Robin Strickland
    Location: Dover Air Force Base, Delaware


    Narrator:
    Have you, or anyone you know, been the victim of domestic violence?

    Narratior:
    Are you stuck in an abusive relationship and don’t see any way out?

    Narrator:
    If so, help is waiting. Contact your local family advocacy center and speak with a caring professional. Their staff are trained to assist in the prevention and treatment of domestic violence and abuse. Please don’t hesitate in getting the help that you need because, remember, you matter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:17
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 503806
    VIRIN: 160907-F-YA239-002
    Filename: DOD_103973836
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Domestic Violence Awareness Spot, by A1C Robin Strickland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Domestic Violence

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT