9-11 Memorial News Story

A1C Robin Strickland – Reporting – 00:04

TSgt Timothy Solorio – Firefighter Crew Chief – 436 CES/CEF

SrA Shawn Davis – Driver Operator – 436 CES/CEF



Transcript:

Reporter:

The Dover AFB firehouse and local law enforcement held the 4th annual September 11 memorial ceremony at the Air Mobility Command Museum. The memorial was held to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty during the September 11 terrorist attack.

TSgt Solorio:

We all lost somebody, but in the brotherhood of firefighters we remember the three-hundred and forty-three. So on a personal level, we all come to work not knowing what’s to be expected. We’re all willing and able to give that sacrifice but the fact that they did, it really brings that home for all of us as firefighters. The intent was to try and divide the country and what we saw was that it really united us. Despite where we were, whether you were on the west coast, east coast or the south, we were all watching. We were all feeling the same thing.

Reporter:

For many, the 9-11 terrorist attack will always be remembered as one of the greatest tragedies in our nation’s history. For some, it served as an inspiration to serve and protect our country.

SrA Davis:

As I watched this horror story unfold, I thought to myself that one day I wanted to be a hero just like those men and women. Becoming a fireman was my dream ever since that day 15 years ago. Today, that dream is now a reality and I am proud to say that I am part of one of the strongest brotherhoods that have ever existed. Our bond is one that cannot be broken. The first responders that were lost that day will never be forgotten.

(nat sound)

Reporter:

Reporting from the Amc Museum in Dover, I’m Airman Robin Strickland.