    Alaska Air National Guard Holiday Message

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Bellerive 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Karen Mansfield, commander of the Alaska Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Lance Jordan, state command chief, thank their fellow Air Guardsmen for all they have done in 2016 to help make the Alaska Air Guard successful. They also send their wishes for a safe and wonderful holiday season.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 503801
    VIRIN: 161128-Z-OK652-0001
    Filename: DOD_103973831
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air National Guard Holiday Message, by SSgt Daniel Bellerive, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    greetings
    holiday message
    Alaska Air National Guard

