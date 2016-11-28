Alaska Air National Guard Holiday Message

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Karen Mansfield, commander of the Alaska Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Lance Jordan, state command chief, thank their fellow Air Guardsmen for all they have done in 2016 to help make the Alaska Air Guard successful. They also send their wishes for a safe and wonderful holiday season.